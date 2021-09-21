-$1.37 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

