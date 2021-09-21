$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 4,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,837. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

