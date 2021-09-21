Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 699.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

