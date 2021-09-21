Niobium Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $210,326.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00124200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044009 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

