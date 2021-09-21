Sun (New) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $149.15 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00170467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

