uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $81,826.59 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,378. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.