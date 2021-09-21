Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,368,852.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $1,261,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

