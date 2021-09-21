First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $909,000.

