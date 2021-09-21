Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forward Air by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

