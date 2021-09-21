TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.91. 1,160,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.