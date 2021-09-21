ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.11.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.17. 223,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,569. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.86. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

