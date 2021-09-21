HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 308,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,472. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

