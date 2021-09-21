Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $210.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

