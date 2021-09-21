Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 18,426 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. 206,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

