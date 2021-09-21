Protagonist Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,788% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 226,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,850. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.