WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

WEX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.35. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average is $197.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

