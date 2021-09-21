UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $416.81. 42,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average of $400.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

