Lands’ End Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average daily volume of 332 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,141. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $805.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

