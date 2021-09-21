Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.10 ($76.59).

ABI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

