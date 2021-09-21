Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $289.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

