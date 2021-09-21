Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $18.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.72 million, a P/E ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

