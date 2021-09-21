Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 104,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $125,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.48. 195,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

