Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 315,640 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $113,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. 82,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.