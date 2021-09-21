Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday.

Lear stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.60. 10,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,742. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

