ChartEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,822.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $353,323.09 and approximately $22,822.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00066005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00171472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00110361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.68 or 0.06855421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.67 or 1.00834123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00764272 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.