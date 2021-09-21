Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.47 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $278.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $253.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 646,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 376,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.