Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,253. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
