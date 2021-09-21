Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,253. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

