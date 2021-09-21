Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,381. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $806.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

