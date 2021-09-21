Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Rises By 33.3%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.