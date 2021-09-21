Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,109,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 52,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 54,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 459,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

