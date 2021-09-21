LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 178,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 171,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

AMGN stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. 33,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

