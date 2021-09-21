Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.