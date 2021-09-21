Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

