AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 270,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

