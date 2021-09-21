Reviewing Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.72% 21.77% 13.59% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

90.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.08 $311.47 million $4.12 40.79 OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.13 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 5 0 2.56 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $184.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

