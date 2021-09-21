Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.17 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $332.36 million and approximately $33.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00368508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,478,735,542 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

