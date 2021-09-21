BoringDAO Price Tops $213.84 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 94% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $213.84 or 0.00506964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $3,090.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00125303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044067 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,598 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.