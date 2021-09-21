$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,916. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

