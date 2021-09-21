Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $93,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

