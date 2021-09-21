Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declines By 28.0%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.