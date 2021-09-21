Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of INUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,485. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.86. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 96.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 335,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 272,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

