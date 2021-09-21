Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Bruker posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 276.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

