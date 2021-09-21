Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

