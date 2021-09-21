Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,826. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,652,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
