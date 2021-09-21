Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,826. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,318 shares of company stock valued at $29,652,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.