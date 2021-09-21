EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $3.90 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $3.90 billion and $1.71 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,733,279 coins and its circulating supply is 958,649,534 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.