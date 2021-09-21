Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 5.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $247,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $7.51 on Tuesday, reaching $648.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.09.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

