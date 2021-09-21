JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.79. 194,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

