Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

MDT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. 13,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

