Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $648.27. 15,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day moving average of $554.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

