Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $1.13 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,131. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

